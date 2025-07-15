John Edward Gillespie slipped away peacefully assured of eternal life with Christ on June 25, 2025, at his home in Montesano, Washington. He was a humble man of deep faith, love for the outdoors and a skilled woodworker. John lived a life marked by devotion — to God, his family and his community.

Born on Dec. 20, 1937, in his parents’ home in Dallas, Missouri, John was the son of George Adamson and Louise Druzilla (Johannes) Gillespie. He spent his early years exploring the fields and woods of his grandparents’ farms. By the age of 14 he was hunting and trapping on his own. This love of the outdoors would shape much of his personal and professional life.

John was proud to have earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Ruskin High School in Hickman Mills, Missouri in 1955 and later attended Whitworth College in Spokane Washington. There he met the love of his life, Margaret (Peggy) Powell. They were married on Aug, 28, 1959 — a union that would span nearly 66 years and bless them with three children: Matthew, Peter and Melinda (Mindy).

After a brief return to Missouri where their two sons were born, John and Peggy moved back to Spokane so John could complete his studies. He graduated from Whitworth College in 1964 with a degree in Biology. In 1967 the family moved to Grays Harbor where daughter Mindy was born. At this time John began what would become a 28-year career with the Washington Department of Game, working as a State Wildlife Agent, originally in Grays Harbor County advancing to Area Sergeant and later in Olympia as the Assistant Chief. In the final years of his career John returned to his earlier position as a Wildlife Agent in Grays Harbor, preferring the outdoors over the politics. He retired in 1996.

In 1972 John and Peggy settled in Montesano, Washington where he lived the rest of his life. At their first home John spent many hours in the shop he remodeled, the garden he created and the yard he landscaped. John was a part of the local community in his personal life as well. He was a faithful member of Montesano Presbyterian Church, serving as a Trustee and an Elder on the building and grounds committee. During this time he helped maintain the property and was part of a team that built a new fellowship hall. John served as a representative to the Northwest Presbytery where he held an elected office. He was a strong advocate of other Grays Harbor organizations as well, serving on the boards of both Family Promise and the Union Gospel Mission and supporting Young Life. In past years John volunteered to serve both as a coach and umpire for local girls’ softball.

Retirement allowed John more time for his hobbies. He was a gifted woodworker, building unique furniture and crafts for family and friends, later selling them at the local Country Christmas Bazaar and the Montesano Saturday Market with Mindy by his side.

Later in life John discovered joy in cooking. His pasta dishes and legendary chocolate stout cake became favorites. He enjoyed digging and baking clams with family and friends. John also took pride in landscaping the property surrounding the dream home he and Peggy designed together. He spent his last days at home, looking out at the beauty of God’s creation.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his sister, Martha Younger (John) of Kansas City, Missouri; his children Matt, Pete (Joy), and Mindy: and his grandchildren Riley, Ethan, Grace, Michael, and Joshua.

John Gillespie’s Celebration of Life will be held at Montesano Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 26 at 1 p.m., 201 E McBryde Ave., Montesano, WA

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the following organizations:

Grays Harbor Union Gospel Mission , P.O. Box 859 Aberdeen, WA 98520

Family Promise of Grays Harbor, P.O. Box 1474 Aberdeen, WA 98520

Grays Harbor Young Life , P.O. Box 824 Montesano, WA 98563