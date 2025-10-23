John EasterlyAug. 26, 1940 — Oct. 12, 2025

John L. Easterly passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2025.

After serving in the Navy for 4 years John graduated from Grays Harbor Community College and went on to work at Boeing for more than 30 years.

John married his beloved wife Cheryl in 1966 and together they raised five children.

John was known for his quick wit and unwavering kindness.

He is survived by his five children: Ann, John, Marykay, Erin and Richard; 11 grandchildren: Drew, Katie, Bella, Katy, Lyle, Jocelyn, Angel, Xander, Mason, Bethany and Wyatt and two great-grandchildren James and Maryann.

John was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Ethel, his wife Cheryl and his twin brother Richard.