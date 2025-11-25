John Daniel Johnson died unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 6, 2025.

John was born on Sept. 10, 1950, to John Warren Johnson and Peggy Strine Johnson, in Aberdeen, Washington. From the time of his birth, John was lovingly called Danny. This name stayed with him through his entire life, only being used by family and friends.

John grew up in Hoquiam, Washington with his three sisters — playing baseball in the neighborhood back yard, climbing the hill behind the house, sliding down the hill, building forts, picking blackberries and riding his bike.

John attended Hoquiam schools, Emerson Grade School, Hoquiam Jr. High, and Hoquiam High School, graduating with his class in 1969.

John joined the Navy and was honorary discharged on March 4, 1971.

John went to work on a dairy farm after the Navy, then went to work at Longs Foundry in Hoquiam.

John and his former in-laws began to raise his infant son Robert “Bear” Johnson. He then went to work for Weyerhaeuser in Cosmopolis, Washington, retiring after 27 years as an equipment operator.

During the time between Long Foundry and Weyerhaeuser he married Sharon Ellis. Sharon had three daughters Susan, Kay, and Jackie.

John was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, his parents John Warren Johnson and Peggy Johnson Fisher, brother Warren Johnson and two-step grandchildren Melissa Catron and Rhea Blanchard.

He is survived by his son Robert “Bear” Johnson of Eudora, Kansas, three sisters Carol Barklow of Hoquiam, Washington; Diane Miller of Poulsbo, Washington; and Wanda Bennett (Boyce) of Aberdeen, Washington; four nieces, one nephew, three great-nieces, four great nephews and one great-great niece.

He is also survived by three stepdaughters: Susan Pringle of Olympia, Washington, Kay (Dan) Catron of Aberdeen, Washington and Jackie (Richard) Blanchard of Hoquiam, Washington; six step-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and another one on the way in December 2025.

John and Sharon attended and were members of Central Park Baptist Church. They participated in lots of activities at church. John enjoyed cooking meals for various events at the church. He was a good cook!

John was a happy, friendly person, he loved to tell jokes and was always on hand to help others.

A celebration of life will take place later at Central Park Baptist Church in Aberdeen, Washington.

