Joanne CrittendenApril 14, 1958 — May 17, 2025

Hello, My name is Joanne Crittenden and I would like to share my life’s story with you.

I was born on April 14, 1958 to Roger and Doris (Mannion) Frizzell. I had a great childhood, went to St Mary’s, Hopkins Junior High and graduated from Weatherwax in 1976. Now for the interesting parts. Life’s yellow brick road took me down many paths. I managed a fish farm, waitressed a bit, worked as a bank teller, dabbled in home building construction and worked as a DJ at KOSW 88.9 Ocean Shores where I was tagged with the nickname “Crazy Jo’s” radio show.

I also worked in Valdez, Alaska helping with the cleanup of the oil spill, how about that? The funnest years of my career though were working at Smith Estate Sales (formally Colleen Smith Estate Sales) for all you out there who knew the gal that started it all. My sister Diane and ” brother-in-law” Craig took over after Colleen retired. They hired me as their right-hand man. We had such fun and almost everyone that showed up to hunt for treasures became our friends.

I had a beautiful daughter Amber who kept me busy being a full-time Mom along with all my different jobs. Then in 2023 along came my darling granddaughter Akira Rose Cook Crittenden.

Did I happen to mention that I had the best, best Birthday last month on my 67th? My sister Col and her grandson Brendon took me on the town to the casino where I proceeded to win a good sum of money followed by pizza, birthday cake and presents (one being a Svengoolie bobble head).

I love to clam dig, fish (which I will say I’m darn good at), anything Svengoolie and last but not least any animal that roams the planet! My sisters Janet Steuermann, Colleen Davison and Diane Smith and their kids Jason, Danielle, Amy, Paul, Tiffany and Matt join the group along with Colleen’s grandkids Brendon, Kayla and Joey.

I was lucky enough to have the best “brother-in-law” in the world, Danny Steuermann. I love them all as I know they do me!

With graduation right around the corner, I guess the good Lord decided I needed graduating up his way. When St. Peter saw me coming I’m sure he shouted out “ Here comes Crazy Jo, we’re in for it now!”

Here are my final thoughts for all of you. Live every day like it’s your last, be kind to one another, don’t sweat the small stuff and just love life. These are the golden rules!!

A get-together to celebrate me will be held later on this summer at the beach (Ocean Shores) where I lived and loved. See you there!

Josie