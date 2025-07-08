JoAnn Marie (Rattie) Colton, 78, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2025, at Elon Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Born on Sept. 19, 1946, in Aberdeen, Washington, JoAnn was the daughter of the late Donald and Cecilia (Weathers) Rattie. After graduating from high school, she traded the cool, rainy climate of the Pacific Northwest for the tropical warmth of Hawaii. It was in Hawaii that she met the love of her life, Niles Nicholas Colton, who was stationed there with the U.S. Army. They married on Nov. 9, 1968, and shared 43 wonderful years together. She was known for her kind heart, sense of humor, and unwavering love for her family. Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren, whom she adored.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Niles. She is survived by her three children: sons Mark Vincent of Troy, Pennsylvania, and Joseph Monte (Bridget) of Scranton, Pennsylvania; and daughter Teresa Maria of Huntington, West Virginia. She is also survived by her 10 cherished grandchildren: Alexis Nicole of Syracuse, New York; Stephanie Ann of Huntington, West Virginia; Brittany Marie (Jennifer Alonso) of Cornwall on Hudson, New York; Kassidy Carmella of Rochester, New York; Nicholas Nathaniel of Minot, North Dakota; Emma Alysse of Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Julia Madison of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Mark Vincent II (Vinnie) of Troy, Pennsylvania; and Rosemary Grace and Abigail Katherine Wilson of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

JoAnn is also survived by her sisters Louise Hill of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and Barbara McGlone of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and brothers Fred Rattie of Ogden, Utah and William Rattie of Aberdeen, Washington. JoAnn is predeceased by her sisters Helen Sellers and Adele Elliott.

A mass celebration of JoAnn’s life will be held on July 12, 2025, 10 a.m. at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Canton, Pennsylvania. A short graveside service will be held after mass at the Windfall Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Avenue, West Scranton, Pennsylvania 18505.