Josephine Richardine Elaine Beard (née Woods) was born on October 15,1930 to Joseph and Florence (née Nelson) Woods in Long Branch, a suburb of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where she was welcomed by her older sisters, Norma, Martha and Louise.

Known to her family as Jo, she lived a life of family, faith, music, independence and compassion.

The youngest of four sisters, Jo grew up with family all around. From an early age she sang soprano with her sisters while accompanying them on piano in addition to acting as organist at her church. In 1954, without their mother’s knowledge, she and her sisters recorded hymns with her Uncle George. They were not released due to her mother’s discovery and disapproval.

Jo graduated from Queens College, Ontario and became an elementary, junior high and high school teacher in Toronto. She saved enough to plan a three-month European trip with her immediate older sister Louise. At the last minute, Louise dropped out, but Jo went anyway; extraordinary for a single woman in 1952. This trip changed her life and enhanced her innate independence and sense of adventure.

She returned to her teaching job in Toronto where she met Eric C. Beard, an ex-British Army Captain, while bailing out a basement during Hurricane Hazel in 1954. They married in July 1957, settling in Toronto where their first son Kevin was born in 1960.

Jo’s young family moved to Edmonton, Alberta in 1961 when Eric took an agency manager position to open the region for State Farm Insurance. Their son Jeffrey arrived in 1963, and Jo’s beloved daughter Susan completed the family in 1967. She opened her heart and home to her extended family, and was loved by her many nieces, nephews and their spouses.

The faith and independence that defined Jo’s life continued when she and the family emigrated to Grays Harbor, Washington in September 1970 when Eric accepted the offer of the Aberdeen State Farm Insurance agency. Jo acted as Eric’s office manager while also raising the three children after the family settled in Cosmopolis. She and the family were active in the Aberdeen First Baptist Church, where she was the choir director and organist, later attending the Aberdeen First Presbyterian Church.

When Eric passed away suddenly in August 1979, Jo fought tradition to become the first female State Farm agent in the Pacific Northwest in 1981. She contributed to the Harbor’s business community in Rotary, Kiwanis and as the President of the Chamber of Commerce. She cared for her community through her participation in the philanthropic organizations P.E.O. Sisterhood, Soroptimists and Eastern Star.

Jo also expressed herself through gardening eventually becoming a Master Gardener. She volunteered many hours through the Master Gardener’s program which shared her love of gardening with others while creating an award-winning garden at her home in Cosmopolis. This love of growing and caring continued into her later life where she oversaw the creation, by her devoted son-in-law Dan, of a beautiful garden for all residents at the Chateau care home in Renton where she latterly lived.

Jo was called home to her Master’s Garden on June 21, 2025. She is survived by her son Kevin A. Beard (D’Arlene) of Westlake Village, California; her daughter Susan Beard Slaton (Dan) of Renton; her daughter-in-law Karin Beard, Aberdeen; her grandsons Spencer Slaton (Nadia) of Seattle, Eric Beard of Seattle, and Will Slaton also of Seattle. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eric C. Beard and her son Jeffrey R. Beard.

A memorial is planned for Monday, August 25, 1:00 p.m. at Aberdeen Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jo’s memory to the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church (https://www.aberdeenpres.org/online-donation).