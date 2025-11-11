Jerry K. SchaafNov. 29, 1938 — Oct. 23, 2025

Jerry K. Schaaf, 86, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2025. Jerry was born in Seattle, Washington, on Nov. 29, 1938. His parents were Harold and Hazel Schaaf and he was brother to sister Janet. He moved to Aberdeen in the 1950s, where he spent the majority of his life before retiring with his wife, Molly, to Union in the early 1990s.

Jerry attended Central Washington University before proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After returning home, he began his career with ITT Rayonier, working in the mill’s laboratory. His dedication and expertise led him to become an Environmental Engineer, and later an award-winning Senior Environmental Engineer, as he completed his career with Weyerhaeuser.

Jerry found joy in boating, fishing, golfing, ping pong, poker, and playing softball. He loved the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and spent many happy hours enjoying its waters and landscapes.

Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Molly, and their son, Jason. His kindness, humor, and love of life will be deeply missed by all who knew him.