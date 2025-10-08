Jean Lavelle Jardot DruzianichAug. 19, 1926 – Sept. 22, 2025

Jean Lavelle Jardot Druzianich passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2025, in Bellevue, Washington, at the age of 99.

Born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Jean spent her early years in Fairfax, Oklahoma. She moved to Cosmopolis, Washington, at age 10 with her mother and younger brother, Frank. In 1942, she married Albert Druzianich. The couple briefly lived in San Diego during World War II before Albert was deployed to the Philippines. During his deployment, Jean returned to Grays Harbor and earned her Beautician Certificate from DeWitte’s Beauty School in 1945.

Jean and Albert made their home in Aberdeen, Washington, where they raised their three children: Nancy, Greg, and Janice. In their early years together, the family enjoyed road trips throughout Washington, Oregon, and California, visiting friends and family.

In the 1960s, Jean and Albert traveled to Europe and later visited Hawaii twice before Jean decided she preferred traveling by car. She loved driving and often made trips from the Harbor to Seattle for shopping, appointments, and family events — long before the freeway system was built. Once the freeways opened, she made the trip even more frequently, especially to attend her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s celebrations and sporting events. Known affectionately as “Grandma D” and “Grandma-Great,” Jean was a beloved presence at birthdays, graduations, weddings, and kids’ sports — always arriving with her signature mylar balloons. Jean always cherished returning to Grays Harbor, fondly referring to it as “God’s Country.”

A devoted Seattle Mariners fan, Jean held season tickets from the 1980s through the early 2000s, cheering on her favorites: Edgar and Ichiro. She also valued staying active, from following Jack LaLanne’s TV workouts to participating in Jazzercise, bowling with the Bayview Bowling Team, and working out at Harbor Fitness. She earned the Presidential Award for Physical Fitness and was a proud Weight Watchers Lifetime Member.

Jean was a loyal friend who believed in the importance of showing up for others. She spent countless hours on the phone, visiting friends, and sending cards from her uniquely organized collection.

She was also a passionate collector of Department 56’s Original Snow Village. Her elaborate holiday displays at her home on North Broadway in Aberdeen became a beloved tradition for friends and neighbors. In 2005, the family recorded her sharing the stories of her life represented by the pieces in her collection. Her collection was later featured in the Department 56 Quarterly publication.

Jean and Albert were married for 62 years when Albert passed away from a heart attack, surrounded by his family on Easter Sunday, 2005. Shortly after his death, Jean suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. She was air-lifted from Grays Harbor Community Hospital to Seattle’s Harborview, where she remained for one-month post-surgery. For the next six months, Jean was cared for at Providence Mt. St. Vincent in West Seattle. Supported by Anita Schaefer, Jean returned home to Aberdeen with full-time caregivers from 2006 until 2012. In 2012, she and her caregiver survived a house fire, after which she relocated to Bellevue to be closer to family. She lived in assisted living and later in an adult family home, where she received excellent care in her final years.

Jean is survived by her children: Nancy Mariano (Michael, deceased) of Mercer Island, Greg Druzianich of Mountlake Terrace, and Janice McFarland (Gary) of Silverdale; her grandchildren: Mike (Grace Kim) Mariano, Jennifer (Steve) Wiechert, Mark (Erin) Mariano, Matt (Melanie) Mariano, Kelsey (Matt) Ellis, and Tyler (Mary) McFarland; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Leisure Senior Care in Bellevue and Kaiser Hospice for their compassionate care.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Mary Church in Aberdeen on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch reception and sharing of memories in the Church Hall. Burial will take place at Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen following the reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary School at saintmaryschool.org or by mail to 518 North H St., Aberdeen, WA 98520.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary, Aberdeen.