Jason Wayne Fry, age 77, of Hoquiam, Washington, passed away on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.

Jason, known to most as Jay, was born on Dec. 14, 1947 to Wayne Fry and Alveda Fry (Teagle). A lifelong Grays Harbor resident, Jay graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1966. He went on to attend the University of Puget Sound, graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts, before earning a Masters in Education at the University of Washington, in 1983.

Jay dedicated his professional life to education, beginning his teaching career at Rochester Grade School and embarking on a 30-year career in public education. He later taught at Washington Grade School before moving to Hoquiam Middle School in 1988, where he began as Vice Principal and ultimately retired as the school’s Principal. Throughout his career at Hoquiam Middle School, Jay made a lasting impact on students, colleagues, and the broader community.

In 1972, Jay married his high school sweetheart, Karin Satlow, whom he married at Our Lady of Good Help Church in Hoquiam. Together they raised two daughters, Emily Fry and Jessica Frye.

Jay retired from Hoquiam Middle School in 2005, but his passion for education quickly led him back into academic administration for a brief time at North Beach Junior/Senior High School. He later joined the Washington State University Extension Education Program, where he taught coursework and supervised student teachers. He officially retired in 2020.

In retirement, Jay found joy in woodworking, time spent at his lake house, and tackling many projects at once. He was a lifelong, die-hard University of Washington Husky football fan, traveling across the country to watch the Huskies play in stadiums near and far. Jay also cherished annual family trips to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and especially treasured the trip of a lifetime to Europe, where he immersed himself in history. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States visiting historic and military sites.

In recent years, Jay devoted himself to a passion project honoring Eldon Bargewell, helping bring the vision of the MG Eldon Bargewell Memorial Delta Park to life. As a founding committee member, Jay was instrumental in ensuring Eldon’s extraordinary legacy would be remembered and honored for generations to come — a reflection of Jay’s deep respect for history, service, and community.

Jay was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Fry; his mother, Alveda Teagle; and his sister, Janice Fry-Leander. He is survived by his Pappy, Edward Teagle; his wife of over 50 years, Karin Fry; his daughters Emily Fry and Jessica Frye (Tony Frye); his granddaughters Haili Bachelor, Madalyn Ford, and Gabrielle Morris; his great-granddaughter Kenzie Schill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Hoquiam Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge from 12 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Eldon Bargewell Foundation, an organization of the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.