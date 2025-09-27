Jason Michael ShortAug. 25, 1979 – Aug. 16, 2025

Jason Michael Short passed away on Aug. 16, 2025, at the age of 45.

Jason Michael Short passed away on Aug. 16, 2025, at the age of 45. He was born on August 25, 1979, in Aberdeen, Washington, the firstborn son of Fred and Kathy Short.

Jason grew up on Cherry Street in Hoquiam and graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1997. A lifelong sports enthusiast, he earned the nickname “Stats” from his mom for his remarkable ability to recall sports trivia. Basketball was his greatest passion, and he proudly played for the Hoquiam Grizzlies.

He and his brother, Ryan, shared a bedroom growing up, bonding over their love of film and music — an influence that carried into both of their careers.

After high school, Jason studied Music Business at the Seattle Art Institute. He began his career at 107.7 The End, later worked at KISW Radio, and ultimately achieved his dream job at Columbia Records, where he promoted some of the biggest names in the music industry. He also collaborated with Ryan on several film projects.

Jason later transitioned into the tech industry, serving as a Senior Content Editor at Microsoft, Bing, and AOL. His work at Microsoft allowed him to work from home, which became especially meaningful in 2018 when his mother, Kathy, was diagnosed with cancer. Jason lovingly devoted himself to her care and remained by her side throughout.

He shared a close bond with his father, Fred, creating lasting memories together, including a recent trip to Italy. Jason and Ryan spoke daily and continued to share a deep connection through sports, film, and music.

Jason’s beloved Labrador, Lily, was his constant companion. The two were often seen walking through Hoquiam, always taking time to greet people along the way.

He will be remembered as a kind and quiet soul, a loving son, a devoted brother, and a proud uncle. Thoughtful and loyal, with a dry sense of humor, Jason touched the lives of all who knew him.

Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Short; grandparents, Delbert and Norma Finch; and grandmother, Cecilia Short. He is survived by his father, Fred Short; brother, Ryan Short (Serena); nephews, Ryder and Walker; and aunts Denise (Ken) Holmes, Diane (Arnie) Reynvaan, and Sharon Merta, along with their families.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jason Short Memorial Fund at the Grays Harbor Community Foundation, 705 J Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550, or online at https://www.gh-cf.org