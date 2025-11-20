Janet DeMarco, 78, resident of Pinehurst since 1995, passed away on Nov. 16, 2025.

She is predeceased by her mother, father, two brothers and a sister as well as her right foot.

Survivors are her husband, Dominick; son, Victor; daughter, Alice and three grandchildren, Hadley, Emersyn and Peyton. Janet was an incredibly loving mother and wife.

No services planned at this time.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.