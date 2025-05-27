James Wesley Moors, age 83, a resident of Ocean Shores, died on May 12, 2025, at his home in Ocean Shores.

James Wesley Moors, age 83, a resident of Ocean Shores, died on May 12, 2025, at his home in Ocean Shores. Mr. Moors was born on Nov. 5, 1941, in Walla Walla, Washington. He was raised in the Pendleton — Milton Freewater area in Oregon.

He began operating heavy equipment at the age of 17. He moved to the Federal Way area where he owned and operated Jim Moors Excavating. He was a great mentor to many in the heavy equipment business. He retired in 2020 but remained active in the business. He moved to Ocean Shores in 2003. Jim had been a member of the Operators Union Local 302.

Mr. Moors had a keen interest in Native American art, especially in crafting and forging.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Judy Dawson of the family home in Ocean Shores; two daughters Tami Chase (Larry) of Auburn and Heidi Plazola (Edward) of Auburn; stepson Christopher Dawson; four grandchildren, Mario Edward James Plazola (Emma), Brittani Anne Brown (Scott), Natalie Ann Montgomery (Mike) and Morgan Cole Wesley Chase (Rebecca); seven great-grandchildren, Isabel Plazola, Violet Brown, Stephen Brown, Joseph Brown, Mitchell Montgomery, Tyson Montgomery and Lincoln Montgomery; and siblings, Steve McDonald (Lori), Judy Tutcher (Paul), Debi Giannola (Lenny), Brenda Wiseman (Kevin), five step-grandchildren, Noah Dawson, Storm Easton, Colby Dawson, Gabriel Dawson and Mimi Dawson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his sister Karen Moors.

Jim was loved by his family and was a great friend to many.

A private urn committal will take place at Washington Memorial Park in SeaTac, Washington.

A celebration of life gathering is being planned and will be announced later.

Cremation arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam,

