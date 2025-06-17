James “Jimmie” Richard Stedman was born Aug. 18, 1954, in Aberdeen, Washington to Donald and Enola (Jinx) Stedman. Like his dad, Jimmie was born with “salt in his blood.” He started working at the Westport docks as a youngster, first selling fish sacks and then filleting fish for the charter fleet.

After graduating from Ocosta High School in 1972, Jimmie started his fishing career on the Pacific Ocean. He fished from the Alaska waters down to the California Coast.

Throughout his life Jimmie was always looking for the next adventure. His most recent endeavor was the purchase of a float “shack” on North River.

On the North River he spent many hours with his grandkids exploring nature. He loved picking blackberries, making jam, and canning fruit, always being followed by his faithful dogs.

The outdoors always held a special place in Jimmie’s heart. He never lost his love of hunting, fishing, camping and clam digging. Give Jimmie any seafood and he could cook it to perfection!

Jimmie is survived by his three sons, Zachary (Leslie), Joshua, and Robert (Kaylynn). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lily, Lucas, James, Olivia and Amelia, his three siblings, Cindy (Larry) Greear; Reed (Janet) Stedman and Joe Stedman, numerous nieces and nephews, and two special uncles, Ed and Dennis Feneide.

The word “boring” would never be an adjective used to describe Jimmie. He lived life to the fullest, and left us all with many stories of his adventures. In fact, every person who knew him has a “Jimmie story” to tell. His tales were not always appropriate to be told in church. However, they will always be told with lots of love and laughter!

Jimmie passed away on June 3 in his home in Ocosta, Washington. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Please take a moment to share your stories, memories and notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.