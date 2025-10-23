James “Jim” Henry Keller, 79, died peacefully on Oct. 11, 2025, in Ogden, Utah.

Born Dec. 30, 1945, in Aberdeen, Washington, Jim was the eldest son of Marjorie and Hank Keller, and stepson of Kurt Sjostrand. Raised near the banks of the Wishkah and Chehalis Rivers in Grays Harbor, Jim’s childhood was spent creating outdoor adventures with his brothers, cousins, and neighborhood friends. Jim had a humble spirit, creative mind, and a heart that was fiercely loyal to those he loved. These characteristics were instilled in him by his loving parents and carried him throughout his life.

Jim was a dedicated man of many talents, skills, and passions. He graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1964 and from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering in 1968. He found his calling as an engineer where he worked for the Washington State Department of Transportation after college, then in general construction where he had his hand in many heavy highway and bridgework projects throughout his career in Washington, Arizona, California, and Alaska. His discipline and precision was regarded throughout his time in construction, and he was known for his easygoing nature and quick humor. Throughout his career he worked with J.D. Dutton of Olympia, Quigg Brothers of Aberdeen, and notably spent 26 years with Mowat Construction Company of Kirkland. He retired from Graham Construction of Seattle in 2016.

Although he took a great deal of pride in his work, Jim’s life was full of other hobbies and interests. He enjoyed the outdoors and would often take the scenic route to see various historical sites and landmarks. He loved playing basketball and was out on the court until age 65! He followed multiple basketball and football teams, but especially loved The Jazz’s Johnny Stockton, The Seahawks, and his beloved University of Washington Huskies. He had a passion for flying his aerobatic plane and sharing the thrill with those willing to take on the adventure with him. He skillfully flew barrel rolls through clouds and did loops to achieve the feeling of weightlessness for his passengers. He had a twinkle in his eye during the preflight instructions explaining where to locate the barf bag for those with weak stomachs! His dream was realized when he flew a solo trip covering the entirety of the Oregon and Mormon Pioneer Trails. Jim was also actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America for many years and was awarded several Scouting service awards for his efforts. His participation in the Boy Scout Jamboree at Farragut State Park in Idaho was one of the highlights of his life. Jim was a man of strong conviction and served faithfully in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held various roles including Bishop, second counselor in the stake presidency, high counselor in multiple high councils and as a service missionary for the church’s addiction recovery program.

Jim was a family man. He met the love of his life, Claudia Hood, through his friendship with her father while building airplanes. They quickly fell in love and married on Sept. 30, 1972, in Aberdeen, Washington then were sealed to each other in the LDS temple in Mesa, Arizona on Nov. 22, 1975. Jim admired her strength and tenacity as they built their family and traveled for his various work projects. He often talked about how she was the backbone of their family and how grateful he was for her. They had five children: Aaron, David, Miriam, Matthew, and Sarah, whom he was very proud of. He carried their pictures in his wallet and would often show them off to strangers and list each one by name. It was important to him that people really understood how special his children are.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Claudia, sons Aaron (Hollie) Keller of Pasco, Washington; David (Rachel) Keller of Vancouver, Washington; Matthew (Ashley) Keller of Pleasant View, Utah; and daughters Miriam (Todd) Purnick of Duvall, Washington and Sarah (Jacob) Cross of Granite Falls, Washington, 21 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his brother Dave (Julie) Keller, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Hank and Marjorie Keller, his brother Steven (Gail) Keller, his stepdad Kurt Sjostrand, and his grandson Asa Isaac Keller.

A memorial service for Jim will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3800 Henderson Blvd SE, Olympia, Washington 98501.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim’s name be made to his favorite charity, Tunnel to Towers Foundation.