James “Jim” Dale Solomon Sr., 86, longstanding resident of Ocean Shores, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at his home in Ocean Shores, Washington.

Born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on Nov. 11, 1938, to parents Patton and Bernice (Hawkins) Solomon. Jim was the eldest of seven siblings. His family moved often during his early years, but his late teens found him in California where he attended Downey High School. At just 17 years old and bored with school, he decided to join the Army, and was sent off to boot camp. He was an infantry soldier and paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne, serving 3 years on active duty and another 3 in the IRR. Jim was honorably discharged in 1961 and was accepted into an apprenticeship program at Autonetics, later North American Rockwell, as a machinist. Jim soon met and married Roma Jeanne Willett on 23 June 1962 and had four children, Renee, Kriss, Jimmy Jr., and Judith. While raising his young family, Jim went back to school and earned his AA, BA and eventually a Masters in Fine Arts. Throughout their 63 year marriage, Jim and Jeanne built a life filled with countless, precious memories.

Jim retired from Rockwell on Dec. 31, 1993 and he and Jeanne moved to Ocean Shores, Washington, where they were able to enjoy their golden years in the quiet town enjoying life’s simple pleasures. Jim was an avid runner and cyclist, and continued these activities well into his 80s. He was an artist, a builder and a tinkerer, who always had a project in work. He always made time for a walk through the neighborhood with his devoted wife.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Patton Solomon and Bernice Shefko; brothers Bobby Hawkins and Tom Shefko; sister, Betty Myers; and son in law, Mike Baird.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Solomon, of the family home; son, Jimmy Solomon Jr., of Cathedral City, California; three daughters: Renne Baird, of Eastland, Texas; Kris (Andrew) Lewis, of Maupin, Oregon; and Judi Thomas, of Leander, Texas; brothers: Roger and Joe Shefko; and sister, Linda Theige, of Scottsdale, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Anita (Dick) Fonnet, and Sandy Stutheit; 6 grandchildren: Codie, Becky, Ryan, Brady, Ashtyn, and Dylan; and one great-granddaughter, Morgan. Jim was a friend to many and he touched the lives of everyone he encountered with his sharp wit, love of debate, and unforgettable kindness.

At this time no formal services are scheduled. Please take a moment to share your memories, or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.