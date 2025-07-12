James Arthur Brewer

Jim Brewer was born on Jan. 20, 1937, in Missoula, Montana, to Joseph and Sarah Brewer and passed away on July 7, 2025.

Jim enlisted in the United States Army in 1954, and served in Japan until 1959. He was a member of the Operating Engineers #302, and ran a concrete pump for numerous companies through the years. Jim worked for Donald Sims, Evergreen Concrete Pumping in Kelso, Washington until his retirement in 1999.

Jim married Markie Mathews on Dec. 23, 1988, in Chehalis, Washington. They enjoyed many adventures in their motorhome, traveling to many different places and states. One of their favorite pastimes was going to their favorite casinos! Jim was an avid hunter and also loved reading his Louis L’Amour books.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Myrna LeGrande, and an adopted son Joseph, also his stepdaughters Kathleen Mathews and Wendy Mathews.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Markie, and his stepchildren Shirley Lynn (Mathews) Glick, and David Neil Mathews. He loved David and Shirley, and Wendy and Kathleen as if they were his own. He felt the same about his eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Joe was a tough guy, but a kind and loving man. He will be missed by us all.