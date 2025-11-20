Ira J. “Jim” Standstipher, 78, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 12, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1947 in Olympia, Washington to Ira and Ila Standstipher. He lived in the Olympia area during his younger childhood, later moving to Oregon and California.

Jim proudly served in US Army 1967-1969. He had basic training in Fort Lewis than was stationed in Vietnam.

Jim met his beloved wife Pamela Reed in Hoquiam in 1976. They were married in Crescent City, California on Nov. 21, 1978. They lived in California and Oregon before moving to Hoquiam in 1985 where they made their forever home.

Jim is survived by his wife at the family home and his children, Rusty Standstipher and Michael (Tara) Standstipher, Amy Shoopman all of Hoquiam, and Shirley Streeter of Springfield Ohio; his grandchildren Kyle, Cameron, Shay, Vaughn, Cayden, Dominic, Mya, Zenon, Parker and Christina; sister, Lola (Gene) Parker; and brothers Rocky Dills, Alex and Kenneth Rystedt. He was preceded in death by grandson Kolby Standstipher.

Jim worked in the logging industry, shake mills and saw mills. Jim went to work at GH Health and Rehab for 20 years before retiring. He loved his job at the nursing facility, meeting many people, and he enjoyed those he worked with.

Jim loved to hunt and fish. He could tell you a whopper just like the best of them. His favorite pastime was spending time with family, working in his garage/woodshop and watching his kids and grandchildren in their sports activities. His favorite was baseball. He took many a trip to watch a game. Special memories were made taking a car load of kids to Calgary and to Salt Lake City and various games in Oregon and Washington.

Jim also liked looking at cars. Any shape, size, color or condition. As those who knew him best knew he never kept one very long. Trading vehicles as often as some change socks. Five Star loved seeing him come in. He had one vehicle that was his favorite. It was an old jeep that he had painted bright orange. He was so proud to drive that thing around. Most did not know that jeep was called the “Pavement Princess.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hoquiam Elks on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hoquiam High School baseball or fast pitch programs.

