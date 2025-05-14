Iona Marie Atkins (formerly Young) died peacefully on May 7, 2025, at age 88 in Kenmore, Washington.

Marie was born on July 24, 1936, in Aberdeen, Washington. She was an active participant in school sports and orchestra, and especially enjoyed playing the violin. Music was always a passion for her and she met her husband, Dick Atkins, while working at the music store in Aberdeen.

He came in to buy a harmonica and the rest is well-known family history. They married in July, 1957 and had a wonderful 67-year marriage.

Marie was very active in the community throughout her life, working at several different schools in the Northshore School District and leading both Boy and Girl Scout meetings and outings.

She retired from her job as office manager at Sunrise Elementary in 1990 and moved with Dick to Port Ludlow, where the couple enjoyed a long retirement doing things they loved: fishing, clamming, crabbing, hiking, berry and mushroom picking, and working on the Atkins Tree Farms.

They were active members of the Society of American Foresters and the Washington Farm Forestry Association. Marie took the Jefferson County Fair by storm annually with the number and quality of her entries in baking, canning and cross stitching.

She enjoyed being with friends and family and volunteered weekly with the Tri-Area Food bank in Port Hadlock. Marie especially enjoyed making up and providing, over the course of many years, thousands of Easter baskets to children at Hopelink and Tri-Area.

Marie had a heart as big as all outdoors.

We, her children, will forever be grateful for her loving guidance and complete devotion to those around her. You’re the best, Mothera.

Marie is survived by her loving husband, Dick Atkins, her sister Sue Peterson, her three children Tom (Mary), Ted (Suzanne) and Sue (Brian) and two grandchildren, Claire and Jacob.

No service is planned but please feel free to share a picture or fond memory at https://neptunesociety. com/obituaries/lynnwood-wa/iona-atkins-12369053. If you’d like to donate to a charity in Marie’s name, the family suggests the Tri-Area food bank in Jefferson County, The Polson Museum in Hoquiam, or Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland.