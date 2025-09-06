In Memory ofSally Margaret Olive Karamatic (Payne)

Sally Margaret Olive (Payne) Karamatic passed away on Aug. 29, 2025, at Pacific Care Center in Hoquiam at the age of 78.

Sally Margaret Olive (Payne) Karamatic passed away on Aug. 29, 2025, at Pacific Care Center in Hoquiam at the age of 78. Sally was born Sept. 8, 1946 in Winchester, England to Kenneth and Cora Payne. The family emigrated to the U.S. in 1949 aboard the SS Washington arriving in New York then driving across the country to make their home in Washington.

Sally attended and graduated from J.M. Weatherwax High School in 1964. Following high school she attended a secretarial school, worked at Aberdeen Federal Savings and Loan and later took a job with the Selective Service where they drafted individuals for the military.

On Dec. 17, 1966 she married A. King Karamatic at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Aberdeen. She met King while she was working at the Selective Service and King was working across the street. They became quite smitten with each other during that time.

While her daughters were young, Sally dedicated herself to being at home with them. As her children grew, she worked part-time in various roles where she enjoyed connecting with people. She also cherished the time she spent volunteering at Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

Growing up, Sally and her family enjoyed camping at lakes around the Olympic Peninsula and spending time at their cabin that her father built on Summit Lake. The family learned to water ski and Sally took particular interest and even learned to slalom ski and became very good at it. She was also heavily involved with Girl Scouts and stayed with it until she could no longer advance anymore.

Sally loved animals especially backyard birds and cats. She also loved the outdoors as she spent many years fishing, camping, digging razor clams and hiking with King and the girls. Her hobbies included crocheting, reading, and baking bread that she loved to share with just about anyone. She was an avid mall walker back in the day and loved to shop at thrift stores in search of a good deal.

Sally is loved by many and is known for her sweet disposition. If you ever met Sally you always left feeling a little better and with a smile on your face.

She was predeceased by her parents Ken and Cora; husband King; and brother Roger who died at 2 months.

Sally is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Susan and Alan Marrs; three daughters, Kristin (Greg) Krigbaum of Aberdeen; Michelle (Jim) Hardy of Elma; and Angie (Kent) Smith of Molalla, Oregon; five grandchildren and three great-grand children, Chandler and Ally Jennings and Julia Evans and Gunnar (4 years), Bailey (Nicole) Kelly and Emerson (3 years) and Adley (4 months) and Shayla Kelly.

There will be no formal services; memorials are suggested to Aberdeen PAWS or the Union Gospel Mission.