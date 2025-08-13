In Loving RemembranceLori McMillan HarperApril 4, 1958 — July 13, 2025

LoriMcMillan Harper passed away on July 13, 2025, in Lacey, Washington, at the age of 67.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents Barry McMillan and Midge Smith, stepfather Gordon Q. Smith, her brother Paul, sisters Reba and Tawny, and the love of her life Lenny Silver.

She is lovingly remembered by her stepson Bryce Silver, her brothers Sam and Mitch McMillan, and her sisters Gayle, Roben, Barrie, Charla (George) Kozak and Willow (Neil) Gates. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews who were touched by her warmth and generosity.

Lori lived a life rooted in community, family and service. She was a proud member of the American Legion where she found camaraderie and purpose.

She loved and started a community garden. This garden not only brought people together but also provided fresh vegetables to the local food banks, reflecting Lori’s deep commitment.

Her memories live on through those who knew and cherished her. Lori’s legacy is one of quiet strength, faith and heartfelt love.

May her memory bring comfort to all who knew her and dearly loved her.