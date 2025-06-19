In loving memory ofJames ‘Scott’ RogersNov. 7, 1962 — June 9, 2025

It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Scott Rogers, 62, on June 9.

It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Scott Rogers, 62, on June 9. Scott was a supportive, loving son, brother, husband, father, and papa.

Born on Nov. 7, in Vancouver Washington. Scott served in the U.S. Air Force and settled back into his home state of Washington, where he was an electrician in Long Beach until retirement.

Scott will be remembered for his gentle nature and devotion to his family. A man with a deep appreciation for the outdoors, an avid hunter, fisherman and his new found love of gardening.

Scott married the love of his life, Laura in 2007. Together they cherished their blended family. Scott is survived by his wife Laura; parents Jim and Mary; sister Mary; in-laws Julie, Sheila, Cindy, and Marie; children Elyse, Kristen, Kyle, and Kaleb; grandchildren Connor, Ben, Luna, and Brooklyn; 9 nieces and nephews; many cousins and even more friends.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington