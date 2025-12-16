In Loving Memory ofDianne Lin ReiterOct. 6, 1948 — Nov. 19, 2025

Dianne Lin Reiter, 77, of Aberdeen, Washington, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2025 surrounded by her family.

Dianne was born on Oct. 06, 1948, in Raymond, Washington, to Lloyd Charles Moser and Queenie Rose Schischka. She was raised in Raymond and graduated from Raymond High School in 1967. In June 1983, she moved to Aberdeen, where she built a warm, love-filled home.

She was married to Gary Crawford in Raymond from July 1969 until divorcing in 1983. On January 20, 1984, Dianne married Richard “Rick” Reiter, and the two shared 39 years together until his passing in 2023. Dianne devoted much of her early life to raising her children and caring for her home. Once her kids reached high school, she worked for The Daily World beginning in 1988 and later spent her days babysitting her grandchildren — an experience she cherished deeply.

Dianne had a talent for making everyday life beautiful. She kept a vibrant, well-tended yard and loved gardening. For years, she enjoyed weekly breakfast with friends, trips to swap meets in Packwood, crafting for the Christmas bazaar, and hosting holidays. Above all, Dianne treasured time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Tera) Crawford of Raymond and Tammie Baughman of Aberdeen; five grandchildren: Lyndsay Baughman, who lived with and cared for her these last few years, Ryan Baughman, Nathan Crawford, Marissa Christian (Joseph) and Mason Crawford; and four great-grandchildren: Kaydence and Layne Baughman and Kayce and Drew Christian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Reiter, son-in-law Rich Baughman and her brother, Kevon Moser.

Dianne’s memory will be carried forward in the love of her family and in the many traditions, crafts, and moments she shared with those close to her.

Arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.