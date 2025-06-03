In Loving Memory of Todd Twigg

Todd R. Twigg, 63, of Olympia, Washington, passed away peacefully on the evening of May 27, surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.

Todd was born on June 19, 1961, in Rantoul, Illinois. As the son of a dedicated military father, he experienced a childhood rich in travel and adventure — living in the Philippine Islands, San Antonio, Texas; Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Oscoda, Michigan. At age 10, his family settled in Marquette, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where he spent the rest of his youth. During those years, Todd enjoyed skiing and playing hockey through the long winters. He graduated from Marquette High School in 1979, and with a bold spirit and big dreams, he headed west to Aberdeen, Washington.

There, he began working for Friend and Rikalo Construction, proving himself a reliable and hardworking young man. In 1982, Todd’s life took an unexpected turn when a car accident left him partially paralyzed. Refusing to give in, he spent the next two years learning to walk again. It was the beginning of a lifelong pattern of perseverance in the face of adversity.

He retrained in computer technology and launched a new career, working at US West in Bellevue for the next 28 years. Colleagues respected him for his work ethic, kindness, and humor. While living in Bellevue, Todd loved cruising the waters of Lake Washington and Puget Sound in his Arima boat.

In 2015, Todd faced another major health setback that left him wheelchair-bound. Yet again, he met the challenge head-on. Todd worked tirelessly to regain independence, mastering the complexities of his new medical reality with remarkable strength. For the next 10 years, he continued to live life on his terms — fully independent, self-reliant, and determined.

Throughout all the ups and downs of life, Todd never stopped enjoying the things he loved. He treasured hunting with his dad, golfing with family, daily swims, cheering on the Mariners, and fishing Willapa Bay with his brothers.

Todd was known for his dry humor, his sharp listening skills, and a kind-hearted nature that made everyone feel welcome. He remained steadfast in his faith and grateful to God for the strength to live independently and enjoy so many of life’s blessings.

Todd’s life was a testament to resilience, hard work, and the quiet power of a determined spirit. He will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever admired.

Todd is survived by his brothers Thomas (Patricia) Twigg of Corvallis, Oregon, Theodore (Kathleen) Twigg of Aberdeen, Washington; his sister Susan (Thomas) Wisnieski of Mansfield, Massachusetts; and nephews Zach Wisnieski, Kyle Wisnieski, Ben Wisnieski, and Nick Wisnieski all of Massachusetts. Todd was preceded in death by his loving parents, Richard and Doris Twigg.