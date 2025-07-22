In loving memory of Paulette Ann Gruginski

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paulette Gruginski on June 2, 2025 at the age of 74.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paulette Gruginski on June 2, 2025 at the age of 74. She was born in Council Bluff, Iowa on Aug. 3, 1950. Her parents were Robert and Lorraine Paulus, and she had three siblings.

She lived in Portland and had three children. She moved to Raymond in the early 2000s where she met, fell in love with and married John Gruginski.

She loved traveling and was always going somewhere with John. She especially loved going to the beach and Disneyland. She was involved in the church and loved to bake, especially cookies and fudge. She had a huge passion for decorating for the holidays.

Paulette is survived by her husband John, sister Mary Snow, brother Bobby Paulus, daughters Melinda Wilkeson (Paul) of Raymond, Michelle DeLong of St. Helens, a son Richard Shawn Paulus, stepdaughters Ann Hillock (Mike) of Raymond and Robin Gruginski of Raymond, stepsons Mark Gruginski of Raymond and Timothy Gruginski (Candace) of Raymond, several grandchildren: Dominic DeLong, Austin Hutchinson, Skyler Hutchison, and Douglas Hart; several step-grandchildren: Daniel Hillock, Ray Hillock, Alexis Hillock, Mackenzie Gruginski, and Grace Gruginski. She was also blessed with one great -grandchild, Winter Rose Hutchison.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard Paulus.

There will be a celebration of life on Sunday Aug. 3, 2025, at the Raymond First Baptist church at 12:30 p.m.