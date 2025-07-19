In Loving Memory of Joann Marie Todd(1951–2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Joann Marie Todd, age 73, at home on June 22, 2025, after bravely battling breast cancer. Joann’s courage and resilience during her illness reflected the strength and compassion that defined her life.

She is lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, John Todd; her children, Sheri Davis (and husband Todd Davis) and Steven Strunk (and wife Megan Strunk); her seven cherished grandchildren; and her two precious great-grandsons. Her family finds solace in the countless loving memories she created.

We extend our deepest gratitude to Puget Sound Hospice, whose professionalism and compassion provided peace and dignity during Joann’s final days.

Joann retired from Timberland Bank, and she is also fondly remembered for her long, impactful career at Weyerhaeuser in Grays Harbor County — where colleagues respected her unwavering work ethic and genuine kindness.

A woman of simple joys, Joann loved fishing by the river, playing games, enjoying a day at the casino, and, above all, cooking for her family — bringing loved ones together with delicious meals and heartfelt hospitality. In her final days, she leaned on her faith, drawing strength and comfort from her deep belief in God. Her enduring spirit and trust in something greater carried her and her loved ones through those last moments with grace.

A memorial service to celebrate her remarkable life will be held on July 26, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Harbor Assembly of God, 716 M Street, Hoquiam, Washington.