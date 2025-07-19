Helen Marie Voigt HarrisOct. 23, 1933 — June 29, 2025

Helen Marie Voigt Harris passed away gently on June 29, 2025. Born on Oct. 23, 1933, in Oak Park, Illinois to Edwin and Margret Voigt, she was the youngest of three daughters. Even as the “baby” of the family, Helen possessed a fierce determination and drive to excel in everything she pursued.

Helen was the first in her family to attend college, graduating from Blackburn College in 1952. During her time there, she met Richard “Dick” Harris from Concrete, Washington. The two married on June 15, 1956, and together they raised a family of three children.

After graduation, Helen continued her education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Art Education from Wisconsin State University in Milwaukee. She later obtained a Permanent Teaching Certificate from Washington State University.

Helen taught Art and elementary grades in Washington state schools from 1956 to 1960, when her first child, Karl, was born. Despite her growing family, she remained passionate about art and continued to pursue her creative interests.

In the mid-1970s, when her children were all in school, Helen volunteered at a preschool for children with special needs. She then returned to school at the University of Washington to earn her Special Education Endorsement. This led to a fulfilling career in special education, teaching preschool, junior high, and high school students in Aberdeen, Washington; Rochester, New York; and Ferndale, Washington.

After retiring Helen returned to her artistic roots, teaching art classes at the local Senior Center in Bellingham, Washington. Later, when she and Dick moved to assisted living in Olympia, she continued to paint, using part of the Activities Room to work on her art. She became an active member of the Olympia Art League, participating in art challenges and holding multiple art exhibitions in her 80s and 90s. She also taught art classes to fellow residents, sharing her passion and knowledge with others.

Helen was deeply committed to lifelong learning, a value she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her boundless curiosity, the many creative projects she always had in the works, and her genuine interest in others.

Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dick. She is survived by her children: Karl (Jody), Michelle (Mark), and Stanley (Barbara); five grandchildren: Joseph, Karly Jo, Kurtis (Samantha), Joshua (Kelsey), and Sarah “Aly”; and two great-grandchildren, Edmund and Colin.