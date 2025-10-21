Genevieve ‘Gennie’ Jeanette Delanoy

Genevieve Jeanette Delanoy, “Gennie,” passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

Gennie was born to Fannie Mae Jobe and Frederick E Gerrard on May 4, 1936 in Winchester, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her husband John R Delanoy; three daughters: Roberta Ellis, Linda Hazelbaker, and Carol Caren; and son Dwayne Delanoy.

She is survived by two daughters Susan Caren and Kenina E Espina, and two sons Martin Jones and Bryan Delanoy.

Gennie loved Native American culture, cooking, fishing, playing cards and spending time with her family which consisted of several grandchildren great-and great-great-grandchildren as well as those that knew her as “Grandma Gennie.” Her home was open to everyone.

There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church in Raymond, Washington. Friends and family are welcome to attend.