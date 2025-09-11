Gay Georgia Korst of Covington, Washington passed away on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Washington. She was 77 years old.

Born in Franklin, North Carolina, Gay moved with her parents to Hoquiam, Washington, where she later met and married Gerald Korst. Just before her passing, Gay and Gerald joyfully celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

The couple spent several years in Germany during Gerald’s Army service before returning to Hoquiam to start a family. They lovingly adopted and raised two children, Jeremy and Christina.

Gay shared her gifts as an instructor at the local beauty school and as a Sunday School teacher at Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church. Her own beauty shop became a hub of local news and laughter, while her family home was a lively gathering place for her children’s many friends. Their dinner table was open to all, and the family seldom shared a dinner alone.

Later, Gay and Gerald moved to McCleary, Washington and eventually to Covington, Washington to be closer to their children and their growing families. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, her greatest joys were her grandchildren (Corbin, Chase, Amanda, Will, Kiran, Collin, and Anna) and her great-grandchildren (Anniston, Damian and Navy).

She is survived by her husband, Gerald; her son, Jeremy and his wife Lisa of Issaquah, Washington; her son-in-law, Robert Bentrott of Sparks, Nevada; as well as all of her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Christina “Tina” Bentrott and infant daughter Melinda.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Black Diamond, Washington, with reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the MultiCare Pulse Heart Institute to support their important work.