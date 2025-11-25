Gary Owen Cain

Gary Owen (Denning) Cain passed away Nov 15, 2025, of cancer. He was born May 23, 1949, to Ralph and Olive (Dorcy) Denning in Everett, Washington. In 1960 he was adopted by his step-father, John S. Cain. The family moved to Grays Harbor in 1957. They later settled in Melbourne, near Montesano. At Hopkins Elementary Aberdeen, Gary excelled in gymnastics. He set the school record for pegboard. At Montesano High School he played football, basketball, baseball, and track.

In February 1967 he joined the U.S. Army, where he later earned his GED. He was in the Army from Feb. 1967 through March 1974. He had Basic Training at Fort Lewis, Washington and AIT at Fort Ord, California. He served at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Camp Casey Korea and Fort Riley, Kansas. While at Fort Sill he met and married Pauline Bercegeay of Louisiana. Upon discharge from the Army, they settled in Melbourne, Washington. He later enrolled at Grays Harbor College and studied music.

His greatest passion was playing music and entertaining people. He and Pauline did a duo for many years, alternating with playing in bands. He continued to play every day, always working to improve his musical skills. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. You could always see him on the Chehalis River during salmon season. He also enjoyed doing archery as well as making bows and arrows. He enjoyed wood carving. He worked various places and had his own lawn care business until retirement.

He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Pauline of Elma, daughter Colleen (Phil) Hull of Wishkah, son Stuart (Alaina) Cain of Arkansas, granddaughter Lacey (Brad) Dendy of Elma, granddaughter Olivia Cain of Central Park, grandson Gibson Cain of Utah, granddaughter Kira Bland of Arkansas and great-granddaughter Leia Dendy of Elma, brother Kelly Cain of Ryderwood, sister Teresa Matthews of Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.