It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gary Lee Edwards, a longtime native of the Pacific Northwest, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Everett.

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gary Lee Edwards, a longtime native of the Pacific Northwest, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Everett, Washington of heart, kidney and related health issues. He was 89.

Gary was born on May 4, 1936 in Raymond, Washington, the first child of Chester (d) and Kathleen Pea (d) of South Bend, Washington. Gary was preceded in death by both parents and his two brothers; Gerald and Chester.

Gary was also preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Sylvia (d) and his second wife of three years, Neva (d). He is survived by his five children; Gary Jr., Mitchell, Craig, Rodney, Rachael, his sister Marianna, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gary and his wife, Sylvia lived their lives in and around Portland, Oregon, and the Puget Sound areas. Gary was employed in the plywood and oyster industries in his early years. Gary and Sylvia were both employed and retired from motel and apartment management, in addition to singing and gospel missionary work in numerous other western states. along with many family members, Gary and Sylvia were both long-standing members of the United Finnish Kaleva Brother & Sisters Lodge #9 of Aberdeen, Washington.

Gary was well known for his sense of humor, musical singing, as well his guitar playing abilities, and he loved to share his faith in God with one and all. In later years he developed his artistic skills which included writing, acrylic painting, pencil art, candle-making, woodburning craft, embroidery craft and jewelry making.

A graveside memorial ceremony was held at the Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen on Friday, Aug. 15.