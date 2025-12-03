Gary Clifford MorganMorgan Family Motto: “Fidus et Audax” ー Faithful and Courageous

Gary Clifford Morgan, a lifetime resident of Hoquiam, passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 26, 2025 at the age of 87 with family by his side.

Gary was born on Dec. 3, 1937, to Archie and Kathleen (Pollard) Morgan at the former Hoquiam General Hospital. He enjoyed growing up in the Grays Harbor area and graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1956. Gary then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served from 1956-1960 on both ships and submarines.

After receiving his honorable discharge, he began his employment at the Grays Harbor Paper Mill. Gary then met the love of his life in 1960 — Rosalind Garrison at the Shortstop Drive-In. Their first date was at the original Casa Mia in Aberdeen. Gary and Rosie married on Nov. 18, 1961. They were married 64 years, raising their family in Hoquiam. Gary was an extremely proud father of his three sons: Scott, Steve, and Dean. He was a big fan of each son’s accomplishments. Gary would attend multiple sports and activities, sometimes on the same day, so that he could cheer them all on. He also volunteered to coach Little League Baseball teams for 18 years in our community.

His professional life revolved around what was best for his family and in helping others. Gary began working at the Hoquiam Fire Department in 1967. He worked to save lives in his community and helped to bring a few into the world as an EMT-Firefighter. Gary was there for others in the worst of times and devoted 25 years to the HFD and Hoquiam’s citizens. He retired as a Captain, and as a role model for all. Gary also held a variety of extra jobs over the course of his life, which included working at a local fishing company, carpet store, and car dealership, along with painting buildings and private homes in the area.

Gary was extremely proud of his hometown of Hoquiam. He donated countless hours in volunteer work, to include his membership in the Elks and Hoquiam Lions Club. Gary was known to always lend a helping hand to others.

He had a zest for life and a variety of hobbies. He loved golf and played in many tournaments. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, crabbing, and clamming. After a clamming trip with family and friends, he earned the nickname of “The Claminator,” because he instructed everyone on how to be successful at gathering their limits. Gary also liked playing poker with friends. He enjoyed camping and traveling with memorable trips throughout our state, Alaska, California, and the East Coast from Maine to Florida. Time spent doing the things that he loved with family and his many friends was very important to Gary.

Upon reflection, Gary lived exactly as the historical Morgan family motto, Fidus et Audax, states. He not only exhibited love and faithfulness to his family, friends, and community, but also courage throughout his life. Courage was very evident through his military service and career in firefighting. But his courage was especially seen during his battle with kidney disease and eventual kidney failure. He did not complain and followed through with treatments and multiple hospital stays. He always made it a point to thank others for their help, even as his health worsened and his strength was waning. He kept his sense of humor to the end. And, in his final days, many family members and friends came to see him to say goodbye and express their love, appreciation, and talk about their good times together. It was their way of paying tribute to such an amazingly special husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, coworker, and friend.

Gary is survived by his wife, Rosie and sons Scott (Joanne) Morgan of Auburn, Steve (Jenny) Morgan of Shelton, and Dean (Tina) Morgan of Puyallup; six grandchildren Jessica Morgan-Espinoza (Alberto), Blake Morgan (Anyely), Brandon Furrer, Monique Watson-Jenkins (Justin), Nathan Morgan, and Samantha Morgan; six great-grandchildren Ezekiel Espinoza, William Morgan, Sylvia Furrer, Declan Jenkins, Carter Jenkins, and Vanessa Jenkins; and many other dear family members and friends.

Gary will be deeply missed but will forever be remembered for his devotion to family, genuine friendship to many, and his service to others. We will never forget the light that he brought to the lives around him.

The following quote perfectly describes the life of Gary Morgan, “A life that touches others goes on forever.” Gary’s contributions throughout his lifetime will always continue to make a positive difference in the lives of many.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hoquiam Lions Club in honor of Gary’s service to his community. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Gary and his everlasting legacy.