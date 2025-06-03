We are sad to announce the passing of Francis “Skeeter” P. McCarthy Jr. on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the age of 77.

We are sad to announce the passing of Francis “Skeeter” P. McCarthy Jr. on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the age of 77.

He was born in Sheridan, Wyoming to Francis Sr. and Eleanor (Turnquist) McCarthy on March 9, 1948. His family later moved to Rapid City, South Dakota and then later to Colorado Springs, Colorado before finally moving to Hoquiam. He continued living in Grays Harbor for the remainder of his life.

He married Theresa Camron. They later divorced. He went to work as a shake sawyer and later worked for the City of Hoquiam. He lived with his long-time girlfriend Sharon Leslie for over 20 years, until she passed away in 2011. He loved animals and had many cats and dogs, plus a goat, a horse, and many chickens.

He is survived by two daughters, Tammy and Cathy; a son Michael, six grandchildren; two brothers, Tom and John, and a sister Pat. He also had many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life on June 29, 2025, at the Emerson Event Center in Hoquiam, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Please take a few moments to record your thoughts for the family by signing the online register at www.colemanmortuary.net.