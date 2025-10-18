Father Dennis E. Robb went home to the Lord Jesus, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at his home in Port Angeles, Washington.

He was born in Port Angeles on July 7, 1948, to Geddes and Patricia (Hooker Cargo) Robb. His childhood parish was Queen of Angels in Port Angeles, where he was baptized on March 4, 1956, and confirmed on Oct. 14, 1961.

Fr. Robb attended Jefferson Elementary and Queen of Angels Parish School before entering St. Edward’s Seminary at the age of 14. He received a Bachelor of Arts in History as well as a Master of Divinity from St. Thomas College Seminary in 1970. He was ordained a priest at St. James Cathedral on June 1, 1974, by Archbishop Thomas A. Connolly.

His first appointment was as Associate Pastor at St. Michael Parish in Olympia, while also serving as Chaplain of Campus Ministry at The Evergreen State College. In 1975, Archbishop Hunthausen appointed Fr. Robb to St. Luke Parish in Shoreline. He served there with his great friends, Fr. Joe Petosa and Fr. Leo Larrivee. During these seven years, he taught religious studies and was chaplain at Bishop Blanchet High School. He then served at Assumption Church in Seattle for one year before his first assignment as Pastor came in 1983 at St. Joseph Parish in Sequim, near his childhood home on the Olympic Peninsula.

In 1989, Fr. Robb was assigned to Everett, to help bring together both Immaculate Conception and Our Lady of Perpetual Help parishes. During this assignment he was an avid Everett AquaSox Fan and built many strong and lasting friendships. He then went to Grays Harbor to serve as Pastor of six churches from 2007 to 2014. His final assignment brought him home to St. Joseph in Sequim and Queen of Angels in Port Angeles, as those two parishes were united. He served there until his retirement in July of 2020, bringing joint parish outdoor picnics, appreciation dinners, special programs for the parishioners and the students at Queen of Angels School, and a myriad of other activities which created a sense of family and unity for the parishioners.

Fr. Robb loved his Dickens’ Village Christmas collection, and at one point had every building in the Village Series. He loved displaying and sharing them with others. He also loved the New York Yankees, often listening to them on his radio, cheering them on to win four World Series titles while he was Pastor in Everett. Over the years, he had three Boston Terriers who never left his side. Fr. Robb was very proud of his Irish heritage and was an avid student of history. He loved reading history books, especially those devoted to the life of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Given that he was “Fr. Dennis Robb” he embraced the nickname “FDR.” His preaching style was consistently warm, humorous, and rooted in the Scriptures, where he frequently emphasized God’s redemptive love.

During his retirement years, Fr. Robb enjoyed his home in Port Angeles. Nicknamed Denny’s Den, his mother purchased the land the house was later built on, for him when he was a newly ordained priest. He was proud of his home, which included a screened in porch where he could rest, listen to the creek, pray, read, and entertain guests.

Fr. Dennis Robb will be remembered by those he served, his family, and all who knew him as a man of intelligence, quick wit, and humor, who loved the Lord Jesus, loved his parishioners and the students at the schools where he served, loved his church, and loved the Yankees. His thoughtfulness and talent for giving the perfect gift will long be remembered by all who knew him. He took great pride in faithfully and diligently reaching out with birthday, holiday, and baptismal anniversary cards and heartfelt letters that made friends and family near and far feel remembered and loved. He will be remembered by the many he touched throughout his priestly vocation for his unwavering dedication and the inspiration he brought to others.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let Your perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.

Fr. Robb is predeceased by his parents: Geddes and Patricia, sister Janice Dupont and brother Gary Robb. He is survived by many loving family members and cherished friends who loved him deeply.

Condolences can be sent to: Brady Anderson (cousin), 103 Twin Firs Estates Dr., Port Angeles, WA 98362

Evening Prayer: Monday Oct. 20, 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish, Sequim. Father Jacob Maurer to preside. A light reception to follow in downstairs hall.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday Oct. 21, 11 a.m. at Queen of Angels Parish, Port Angeles. Bishop Frank Schuster to preside. Deacon Tom O’Louglin to preach. Reception to follow Mass in next door hall. Concelebrating Priests, please bring alb and white stole.

Committal: Tuesday Oct. 21, 1 p.m. at Mount Angeles Cemetery, Port Angeles. Deacon Duane Schireman to preside.