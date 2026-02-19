Erik Michael Chillman

Erik Chillman, 45, was born on June 10, 1980, in Aberdeen, Washington to Forrest (Mike) and Connie Chillman. He passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2026.

Erik was born and raised in Aberdeen, Washington with his parents and brother, Alex. He attended McDermoth Elementary School, Miller Junior High and Aberdeen High School. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. After high school, Erik attended the University of Washington and graduated with a BS in Psychology. He dedicated his early career to helping at-risk youth, offering steady guidance, belief, and building paths for second chances.

During his time at UW and after, he continued to invest energy in his passion and love for music. He played with multiple Seattle-area bands, developing long-lasting friendships with his band mates. Later in life he had a shift in career direction, following his passion for music. He spent multiple decades in the digital music management industry with a persistent focus on customer experience.

From an early age, Erik had a passion for the outdoors and much of Erik’s childhood was spent at the family cabin on Lake Quinault, building memories alongside friends and family. At the age of 16 and through his college years, Erik fished commercially every summer with his father and brother on the family gillnet boat in Bristol Bay, Alaska. It created opportunities for valuable life lessons at an early age.

Erik is survived by his parents Mike and Connie of Aberdeen, his brother Alex Chillman and sister-in-law Cortnee and beloved nieces Quincy and Emery of Snohomish. His cousin, Justin Krause, has been an especially close family member and friend for Erik throughout the years. He is also survived by his caring aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends. Erik was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stella Lamoreaux, Virginia and Jack Torgerson and Forrest Chillman and his aunt Janice Krause.

There was a private graveside service for Erik at Fern Hill Cemetery, Aberdeen, Washington. The family welcomes and appreciates your thoughts and prayers. For those who knew Erik we ask you to remember him for his infectious smile and laugh, love for adventure, and the caring approach he took in life.

Messages of condolence or of a memory can be left for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.