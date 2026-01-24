Our sweet, precious little girl, Emily Ann Sorenson, age 11, of Montesano passed away peacefully in the arms of her heartbroken parents, Jan. 16, 2026, at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma. She was born in Aberdeen, Washington July 11, 2014, to Megan Rydman and Jake Sorenson.

Emily was born with a disability that prevented her from walking and talking but we knew by her smiles and “happy eyes” what she enjoyed most.

She loved kicking and being swooshed around in her hot tub (a gift from Make-a-Wish Foundation). We would cheer her on like an Olympic swimmer and she was very proud of herself. Her backyard swing gave her many contented hours in the summer. She would look up through the branches of the walnut tree at the filtered sunlight and enjoy the breeze. She loved colorful balloons and bubbles.

Emily was a little daredevil at heart. She loved rides on the quad with her dad and squealed with delight when her mom did wheelies with her stroller. She was a typical girl when it came to talking on the telephone and enjoyed lengthy calls with grandma Elaine, communicating in her own special way. It was easy to see by Emily’s expression that she thought her sister Hailey was the best ever and was so very proud to be her sister.

What we mostly remember about Emily is her sweet, sweet, loving heart. It shone through in sickness and in health. She was a beautiful child inside and out. Needless to say, we are grateful that Emily is now at peace but our hearts are broken and we will miss her sweet little girl kisses more than can be imagined.

Emily is survived by her parents, Megan Rydman of Montesano, Jake Sorenson of Aberdeen and her sister Hailey Sorenson of Montesano and her grandparents Elaine Rydman of Aberdeen, Steve and Gloria Sorenson of Hoquiam. She is also survived by her Uncle Michael Haggstrom of Aberdeen, Aunt Justine Sorenson, cousins Danica and Desi Bexten of Aberdeen, Uncle Alan Rydman of Montesano, along with numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins. Emily also had a special bear named Eddy that has been by her side since she was two. It doesn’t seem right not to mention him.

We want to give a special mention to her caregiver and now close family friend Rosa Juarez. We trusted Rosa and always knew that Emily was in safe and caring hands.

Rosa, her partner Puni, and their family have all been so loving and caring toward Emily and Hailey over the last 6 years. We were always astounded by their generosity and willingness to step in and help.

We are especially thankful for the many others who have cared for Emily over the years. The doctors and nurses at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital made a profound impact on Emily’s life and ours. We are also grateful for Dr. White, who was always available for Emily; Harbors Home Health and Hospice; and the friends, family, coworkers, and community who encouraged, and supported us through Emily’s good times and bad.

A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. with a dessert reception to follow. Those wishing to honor Emily may consider a donation to Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation.