Elsie Pickles born July 1, 1920 passed Aug. 26, 2025. She was born in Hoquiam and also raised her children, Bob and Virginia, in Hoquiam. An article detailing many aspects of the family history ran in The Daily World July 9.

Elsie is survived by her son Robert (Linda) Pickles, daughter Virginia Twedt, grandchildren Kim (Bruce) Jarvis, Kevin Focht, Kelly (Andy) Berschauer, Keith Focht, Dana (Lee) Finfer, Kathy (Bruce) Bowen, Kyle Focht, Kris (Bryan) Goheen, Matthew Pickles, great-grandchildren Alex (Grace) Jarvis, Cova (Tyler) Focht, Chanell (Lorenzo) Avalos, Emma (Eliah) Drake, Andy (Kayla) Jarvis, Isaac (Nikol) Bowen, Griffin and Claire Berschauer, Sam and Sarah Finfer, Chloe and Ella Goheen, and great-great grandchildren Ian and Caden Phillips, Jace Finfer, and Esmé Drake.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. at the First Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Reception to follow at the church.

Arrangements by Funeral Alternatives. See their website at funeralalternatives.org for a complete obituary.