Eileen Jeanette Clay, a lifetime resident of Aberdeen, Washington, passed away on Sept. 25, 2025, at the age of 99 surrounded by loved ones. She was born on Aug. 7, 1926, to Earl and Pearl Elder in Racine, Wisconsin. Eileen graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1944.

Eileen married Stanley Clay on Aug. 21, 1948 and they had four children: Sheri, Janet, Rogene and Roger. They later divorced in 1975. She then married Donald Miller on July 31, 1976. They divorced in 1992.

In 1965, Eileen completed the 2-year LPN course at Grays Harbor Community College. She worked as an LPN at Grays Harbor Community Hospital from 1967-1977 until a work-related injury caused her to retire from the work she loved.

Eileen spent her time from then on with family, watching the grandkids and going to all their school and sporting events. Her greatest joy was the yearly trips she took with her family to Hawaii in later years.

She was a lifetime member of the Musicians Union and a member of Eagles Woman’s Auxiliary. She could fluently play the piano, organ, violin, accordion and saxophone.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Cecil Elder, Lois Helm, Dorothy Arness and by son-in-law Rocco Kay and great-granddaughter Mia Barton. She is survived by her children Sheri (Bill) Berken, Janet (Doug) Black, Rogene Kay and Roger (Linda) Clay; seven grandchildren: Shayni (Mike) Fesenbek, Shawna Manu, Leanne (Jason) Clark, Kevin Kay, Kristen (Mike) Barton, Tyler (Mollie) Clay and Stephanie (Ty) Partington; 14 great-grandchildren: Lexi (Danny) Myers, Nicole (Collin) LaBranche, Brooke Fesenbek, Sale Manu, Alaina (Chris) Navarro, Connor (Molly) Clark, Tanner Clark; Brennan, Evie and Katie Kay; Bennett and Caden Partington; Parker and Lenna Clay; and 4 great-great-grandchildren: Grayer, Griffin and Graham Myers; and Charlie Clark.

Eileen lived a full, rich life of many interests and passions, knitting and music. She had a heart of gold. She leaves behind her loving family. She will be greatly missed!

It was her wish to have her ashes scattered in Hawaii where she enjoyed many family vacations. A family gathering will be planned at a future date.