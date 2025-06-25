Edward Charles Comfort, age 85, a longtime resident of Satsop, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2025, holding the hand of his devoted wife and bride of 63 years, Jean Comfort. He was born on Sept. 11, 1939, and lived his entire life in Satsop, Washington, where he and Jean shared their entire marriage in the same home — filled with love and family.

Ed spent his life working in the logging industry and was known for his strength, honesty and dedication. For the final 20 years of his career, he proudly co-owned C & B Logging, earning the respect of everyone who worked alongside him. After retiring in 2003, Ed embraced the things he truly enjoyed — hunting, fishing and spending time with his family in the outdoors he loved.

Above all, Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His 63-year marriage to Jean was a testament to enduring love, shared values and deepest companionship. He will be remembered for his quiet strength, warm heart, and the steady presence he brought into the lives of all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Comfort; daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and David Russell; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Bob Hunt; sister, Barbara Tarman and her husband Red Tarman, and their family; grandchildren, Joshua Russell, Tyson Hunt and his wife Yesenia, Christina Russell, Jordan Hunt, and Justine Workman and her husband, Dalton. He is also survived by his dear friend and hunting buddy Mark Larson and his loyal dog Jay Brown.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Christy Jo; his beloved grandson, Jeremy “Ty” and his much-loved dog, Blackie.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Satsop Methodist Church, followed by a meal at the church. All who knew and loved Ed are invited to attend and celebrate the life of a man whose legacy lives on through the family he cherished and the community he quietly served.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Satsop Methodist Church, P.O. Bo 23, Satsop, WA 98583

Please take a moment to share your memories and messages of support for the family by signing the online guestbook at www.colemanmortuary.net