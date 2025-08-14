Edward A. Jurin, 69, of Hoquiam, Washington, passed away at home on July 21, 2025.

Edward A. Jurin, 69, of Hoquiam, Washington, passed away at home on July 21, 2025.

Ed was born in 1956 to Ethel (Ricketts) Jurin and Frank Jurin in Weaverville, California and was a member of the Hoopah Indian Tribe.

Ed is survived by his partner, Diane Paladin, three children: Erin (Jim) Cameron, Tami Berry and Jason Jurin; sister Dee Dee Pike, brother Chris (Marisa) Spencer, grandchildren: Matthew, Lynzie, Ryder, Katelynn, Ashley, Kaylee and Amelijia and two bonus sons Chris and Larry (Becky) Paladin.

Ed worked most of his life in the logging industry. He enjoyed hunting, camping, boating and volunteering at a local food bank.

A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at the Hoquiam Elks.