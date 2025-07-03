Douglas “Dugan” White Jr. passed away on June 21, 2025, at Tacoma General Hospital at the age of 54. He was born on June 12, 1971, in Aberdeen, Washington to parents Douglas Eugene White Sr. and June Alice (Dayton) White. He attended Twin Rivers Alternative School in North Bend and then worked for Nor Cat Fire, Wind, and Water Restoration in Cosmopolis for over 25 years. Doug loved woodworking and anything to do with music, including performing sound checks for live bands. But most of all, he loved spending time with his kids.

Doug is survived by his parents, June Evans of Aberdeen and Douglas White of North Bend, Oregon; his son, Logan White of Quinault; daughters, Paige White of Elma, Destinea Rogers of Rochester, Ashley Bowers of North Bend, Washington, and Daniella Sanabria-Magana of Auburn; sisters, Doris Sisk of Cosmopolis and Billy-Ann Perryman of Ocean Shores; and his grandchildren, Dominic, Liam, Hunter, Kane, Kolt, Lukas and Charlie.

A celebration of life potluck will be held at the Cosmopolis Lions Club on July 5 at 12 p.m. Bring your favorite dish.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.