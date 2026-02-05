Donald Samuelson, David Bendarik, Donna Douglass, Donald Watson, Jim Brown, Denise Osgood, Darrel Winter, Timothy Moon, Edwin Groce

Donald Samuelson

Donald F. Samuelson, a longtime resident of Westport, died Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. He was 85.

A celebration 0f life with military honors will be held on Saturday, Feb. 7, at the Westport Winery from 2 to 6 p.m.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

David Bendarik

David Bendarik of Aberdeen died Friday Jan. 30, 2026. He was 70.

Arraignments are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Donna Douglass

Donna Lea Douglass of Tacoma died Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. She was 79.

She had lived in the Wynoochee Valley and worked at Most Western Laundry.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

A full obituary will be published later in The Daily World.

Donald Watson

Donald Watson, a longtime resident of Grayland, died at home on Thursday Jan. 29, 2026. He was 73.

Arrangements are by Harrison family Mortuary.

James ‘Jim’ Brown

Aberdeen resident James Marston “Jim’”Brown, 75, an attorney at Phillips, Krause and Brown, died Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at home. A celebration of Jim’s life is being planned for next month and details will follow in The Daily World.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Denise Osgood

Denise Osgood of Elma died Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at Summit Pacific Medical Center. She was 69.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Darrel Winter

Darrel Winter, a longtime resident of Hoquiam, died Wednesday, Jan, 28, 2026. He was 87.

A private service is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Timothy Moon

Timothy Moon of Ocean Shores died Wednesday Jan. 28, 2026. He was 79.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Edwin Groce

Edwin Groce of Elma died Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. He was 51.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.