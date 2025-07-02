Donald Joesph Tarrence, 55, of Aberdeen, Washington passed away on June 13, 2025, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.

Don was born on Sept. 29,1969 in Seattle, Washington to David Allen Tarrence and Peggy Lee (Morley) Tarrence. He spent much of his childhood in Iowa, before returning to Washington in 1984. He proudly served in the United States Navy from Aug. 15, 1988 to June 16, 1992 during which time he was stationed aboard the USS Midway and the USS Carl Vinson.

After his military service, Don continued his commitment to helping others through his work as a caregiver at Twin Harbors Group Home. He was a proud member of the American Legion.

Donnie was known for his quick wit, warm personality and love of movies! He enjoyed sharing his favorites with family and friends. He also enjoyed target shooting, and was known for his sense of humor and generosity. Donnie was a friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Donnie is survived by his father and step-mother David and Donna Tarrence, his brother and best friend David (Gwyn) Tarrence and Sister Jessica Tarrence. He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy Lee Tarrence.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Arrangements are being handled by Harrison Family Mortuary