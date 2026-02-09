Donald Gene Watson, 73, passed away on Jan. 29, 2026. He was born on July 1, 1952, in Aberdeen, Washington, to James and Donna Watson.

Don was raised in Grays Harbor County and was a lifetime local of Grayland, Washington. He graduated from Ocosta High School with the Class of 1971. On Jan. 14, 1972, he married Sandra Watson in Grayland, Washington. The couple made their home in Grayland, where they raised their family.

While the children were growing up they had opportunities to spend summers traveling with their dad and visiting many specials places.

Don spent his working life as a truck driver, traveling extensively throughout the United States, Canada, and Alaska, always teaming with his wife. They spent 24 years as over-the-road owner/operators and during this time frame they custom ordered and built a Peterbilt show truck and trailer which was his pride and joy.

He was a member of the Eagles in Elma, Washington.

In his free time, Don enjoyed playing pool whenever he could and spent many hours running his collection of remote-control cars, trucks, and boats.

Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra Watson of Grayland; his son, Scott Watson (Melinda) of Montesano; his daughter, Julie Marcelle (Rick) of Roy; grandchildren, Brent and Amber Waage, Karlee and Dalton Watson; his brother, Jim Watson (Sherry) of Aberdeen; and his sisters, Jackie Angermeir of Grayland, Paula Newland of Montesano, and Jody Glasgow of Montesano; and several nieces and nephews and many cousins.