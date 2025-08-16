Donald Ernest Luoma Sr., 89, passed away on Aug. 8, 2025, at his home in Raymond, Washington. Born on Oct. 31, 1935, in Ironwood, Michigan, to Ernest and Tyyne (Tunnie) Korpi, Donald was raised in Hurley, Wisconsin. After the tragic loss of his father in a mining accident in 1939, he was later adopted by his stepfather, Gust Luoma.

As a young man, Donald joined the United States Coast Guard, where he traveled across the Pacific Ocean. Upon completing his service, he made Washington state his home.

In 1957, Donald married Reta Church (Warwick), and together they had two sons. The couple later divorced. In time, Donald met the love of his life, Shirley L. (Meadows) Coates, and they were married on February 10, 1967.

Donald worked in the logging industry until a logging accident in 1989 led to his early retirement in 1990. Alongside his work, he and Shirley served as foster parents for an incredible 44 years — helping raise over 1,500 foster children. He was affectionately known as “Dad” and “Grandpa” to many, whether they were his by blood or by love.

Donald loved tinkering in his shop, always working on or building something new. But his true passion was being out on the water — fishing, crabbing, or digging for clams. Many a happy hour was spent aboard the “Shirley L” and the “Shirley II,” her wake often trailed by fishermen hoping to share in the secret fishing holes she always seemed to find. He and Shirley spent many cherished years sharing these experiences with friends, family, and foster children, introducing them to the natural beauty and abundance of the Pacific Northwest. After long days outdoors, they would return home to cook and enjoy their catch together.

Together, Don and Shirley also spent countless hours on bleachers, cheering on their children, foster kids, and friends at games and community events.

Donald is survived by his children: Donald (Monika) Luoma Jr., Shannon (Kory) McGregor, Greg (Anganette) Coates, Carla (Todd) Coates, Sheree (David) Clines, Michael (Joshlynne) Neumeyer, and Tony (Ashley) Luoma; as well as over 50 grandchildren (and counting), all of whom will carry on his legacy of love, laughter, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; parents, Ernest and Tyyne Korpi (Luoma); stepfather, Gust Luoma; siblings, Eugene Korpi Sr. and Virginia Fex; his first wife, Reta Warwick; and children: Edward Luoma, Bruce Harris, Melody Grove, Alice Hatley, and Bradley Neumeyer.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Raymond Elks Lodge.