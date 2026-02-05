Long-time East County resident and educator Don Jewel McFarland passed away Jan. 11, 2026, after a short illness at the age of 91. Don was born May 30, 1934, in Mildred, Colorado, to Lucille Carver McFarland and Jewel Rolandis McFarland. When he was 4 years old the family moved to Brady. Don attended Montesano schools from grades 1-9. The family moved to Sand Point, Idaho, where he attended high school, graduating in 1953. Don moved back to Washington and attended Clark College in Vancouver. He completed his college education, graduating from WWU in 1957. Don was hired to teach 5th grade in Elma and taught from 1957-1960. He finished his educational career at Satsop School from 1960-1982.

Don exposed his students to fencing, the trampoline, and took his students on many field trips to places like the World’s Fair in Spokane, Victoria, B.C. where they had tea at the Empress Hotel, and the WSU archaeological dig at Ozette on the Makah reservation. He definitely had a major impact on his students.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his partner, Barb Pitts. He is survived by his niece, Lila English and great-niece, Jaedyn English, both of Portland, Oregon, but also by so many friends and former students whose friendships he valued and treasured.

A celebration of Don’s life will be announced at a later date.