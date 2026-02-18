Denward “Denny” Allen Evans, born on Oct. 5, 1940, in South Bend, Washington, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2026, in Olympia.

Denward “Denny” Allen Evans, born on Oct. 5, 1940, in South Bend, Washington, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2026, in Olympia, Washington. He is remembered as a devoted family man and a pillar of his community, whose kindness and generosity left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Denny was married to Joyce White on July 14, 1962, and together they raised a loving family. He is survived by his dear wife, Joyce; his son, Brian; and his daughter, Melanie, one grandchild and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Rebecca Evans; his brother Richard Evans; his sister Donna (Evans) Pederson; and his aunt Esther Mc’Ardle.

A celebration of Denny’s life will be held on Feb. 19, 2026, at the First Baptist Church, located at 913 Duryea Street, Raymond, Washington, at 11 a.m. Another service will take place on Feb. 21, 2026, at Colonial Inn, located at 3730 14th Ave SE, Olympia, Washington, at 2 p.m.

Family and friends are encouraged to bring any canes or walking sticks crafted by Denny to honor his legacy.

You can see the full obituary at: https://www.altogetherfuneral.com/obituaries/d-21344251/tumwater-washington/denward-allen-evans/february-2026