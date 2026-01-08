Dennis Dean Zeman-Cleveland, age 57, was born on Feb. 22, 1968 in Aberdeen, Washington and passed away on Dec. 27, 2025 at the Franciscan Hospice House in Tacoma.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Laurel (Robert) Bruce of Eugene, Oregon; his father, Russell W. Zeman of Kasaan, Alaska;, three sisters, Cheryl Parker of Woodinville, Washington; Cindy Cornell of Lynnwood, Washington and Nichole Yoder of Sheridan, Oregon; two brothers, Russell Cleveland of Selah, Washington, and Jeremy Zeman of Montesano, Washington and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Meredith Cleveland of McCleary, Washington, his step-father, Tom Cleveland of McCleary, Washington and two older brothers, Harley Zeman and Matthew Cleveland.

He grew up in Belfair, Washington and started logging at the age of 18 in Eatonville, Washington. He logged all over the Pacific Northwest including Oregon and SE Alaska as a timber faller and heavy equipment operator, and he spent a few seasons on a commercial fishing boat in Alaska.

For the last several years he’s lived up the Satsop River Valley surrounded by family and friends. He had many adventures he liked to share, about bear hunting in Alaska, his love of fishing, motorcycles and his dog, Pete.

Dennis’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 2 p.m. at the Olympic View Grange in Brady.