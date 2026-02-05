A lifelong Hoquiam resident, Dennis Albert Gray, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 31, 2026.

He graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1960 and was named “Music Man” by his classmates, many of whom who he continued to see every month for lunch until shortly before his passing.

In 1964 he joined the Navy and served two years stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Dennis had three lifelong hobbies — fast cars, music and movies — starting out with a Shelby GT, he enjoyed driving fast with loud music, blasting Beach Boys, Elvis, Jan and Dean, etc.

He enjoyed creating different playlists of music from his youth and would make compilation CD’s to listen to and share with his friends and family. It is rumored that he had the largest music collection on the Harbor spanning decades and formats from records (33, 45 and 72 speeds), 8-tracks, cassette tapes and CD’s.

When Dennis retired from Rayonier in the early ‘90s, he took his love of music and turned it into a side gig as a mobile DJ, hosting dances, weddings and parties.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Marian Gray and sister, GayAnne Hjelden.

Dennis is survived by his daughters, Maria Davidson and Rachel Sturm., grandchildren Hunter, Devon, Tyler, Ellie, Edward, Eliza, Henry, Mary and Zoey as well as his niece Ginger DuBuque, great-nephews Justin Burris, Isaac Appletoft and Aaron DuBuque and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Aberdeen at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints on Saturday, Feb. 7. Viewing is at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at noon. Internment and graveside service will be held in Hoquiam at Sunset Memorial Park Monday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.