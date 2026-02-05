Denise Marie Anderson, 69, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Jan. 20, 2026, after a short battle with lung cancer.

Denise was born on Dec. 1, 1956, in Santa Susana, California. She was the fourth of nine children born to Lester Voss and Delores Vanderschere. In her early years her family moved from Southern California to Medford, Oregon, and then to Ocean Shores, Washington, where she completed her education.

In 1974, she married Larry Kowal of Hoquiam, Washington, and together they had two children, Angela and Dan. In 1983, she married Leonard Anderson, with whom she had a son, Paul, and made their home in Montesano, Washington.

In the early 1990s, Denise helped raise thousands of dollars for the elementary schools in Montesano. She was excited to move to their new property near Schafer Park, where a new home was to be built. Denise loved large family gatherings, camping with family and friends, spending time with her precious grandchildren, and enjoying countless coffee dates with special friends.

Early on, Denise worked various jobs while raising her young children. She later helped open the GuestHouse Suites in Aberdeen and served as manager of housekeeping for several years, until landing her favorite job of all — as a custodian for the Aberdeen School District. This role allowed her to be around young children each day, spreading her infectious smile and love to both students and staff. Her passion for children was evident to everyone who knew her.

Baking was one of Denise’s love languages from a very young age. She was often seen bringing her famous blackberry cobbler to schools to share with staff, along with many special treats for the children — mainly to bring a little love and a smile to someone who needed it that day. All the kids loved “Miss Denise.”

Denise touched the lives of everyone who had the honor of knowing her. Her selflessness, positivity, warmth, and generous heart will always be remembered. The greatest lesson she shared was the importance of kindness and showing love to one another — one smile at a time.

In addition to her parents Denise was preceded in death by her brother, Corey Voss; nephews, Adam Hester and Brook Sandback; nieces Mira Shah and Eve Katras; and daughter-in-law Tabitha Kowal.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Leonard Anderson; daughter Angela Papac; sons Dan Kowal and Paul Anderson; grandchildren Tucker Papac, Kyann Kowal, and Avehlin Anderson; sisters Ruth (Dr. Suhbash) Shah, Candace (Rick) Raher, Lorrie (Mike) Walsh, and Janice Voss; brothers Steve (Sharon) Voss, David (Trish) Voss, Jay (Denny) Voss, and Paul (Dr. Christy DeLair)Voss; sister-in-law Asa; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at 2 p.m. at the Montesano Moose, 3 Monte Elma Road, Montesano, Washington. All who knew and loved Denise are invited to join us in honoring her memory.