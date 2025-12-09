It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Denise Lynn “Necelou” Nadeja.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Denise Lynn “Necelou” Nadeja. Heaven welcomed our much loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Westport, Washington, from congestive heart failure.

Denise was born March 23,1968, in Youngstown, Ohio, the middle child of three, to Richard and Mary Nadeja. She lived with her family in Hubbard, Ohio until they said goodbye to Ohio and they all moved west in 1977, settling in Sandpoint, Idaho in January 1978. After graduating from Sandpoint High School in 1986, she ventured to the Washington coast.

Denise was a gentle soul with a tender spirit who always had a smile for everyone. She had a great sense of humor and a joke in her pocket at all times, especially for her dad. She enjoyed many activities and crafts, always doing something and ready to lend a hand. Denise most enjoyed spending time with her family. She also had a soft spot for little critters; especially cats. Denise cared for every bundle of fur and person that came her way.

Denise is survived by her mother Mary Nadeja, sister Deborah (Brent) Mertz, brother,

Bryan (Tami) Nadeja, nieces: Paige and Taylor Spencer, Kayla and Kameryn Nadeja and her partner of 30 years, John Butcher. She is preceded in death by her father Richard Nadeja. We will miss Denise very much.

The family is very grateful to her friend Tricia and Emily and Michaela at the Loge.

